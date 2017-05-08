Build slip road to ease KPE congestion

I am a frequent user of the stretch of the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after the Defu Flyover, between Tampines Expressway and Airport Road during morning peak hours (KPE users to pay $2 charge during the morning peak; April 29).

Time will tell if activating the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry along this stretch can resolve the slow traffic flow issue.

Traffic is slow before entering the tunnel due to vehicles merging from Buangkok East Drive into the KPE and those exiting to Tampines Road.

The authorities should consider building a new slip road via the exit strictly for vehicles going to Tampines Road. From what I can see of the layout, it seems possible to do so.

Lim Kim Hock