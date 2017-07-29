Bring back Singapore's Walk of Fame

Before Capitol Building was re-developed into the present Capitol Piazza, there was a Walk of Fame along the Stamford Road stretch of the building.

It showcased the handprints of selected local and international celebrities, including those of Emil Chau, Jacky Cheung, Jeff Chang, and Singapore's very own Li Nanxing.

These local and international stars congregated on Capitol Building one special day in September 1990 to much fanfare to create Singapore's very own Walk of Fame, in support of Singapore as a vibrant and global city state and Asian Economic Tiger.

It has been over two years since Capitol Building's re-birth as Capitol Piazza.

The authorities should give some thought to bringing back the Walk of Fame, as it is a worthy piece of Singapore heritage and a worthwhile part of the local narrative.

Woon Wee Min