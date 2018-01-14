Better coordination needed for road works

More roads here are being dug up for repair works, but many are not restored to their original state once the works are completed.

Jalan Jurong Kechil towards Old Jurong Road is a case in point. The haphazard patchwork in the area has resulted in an extremely bumpy ride for motorists.

Even a temporarily reinstated road should have better standards.

Isn't it the universal practice not to excavate reconstructed and resurfaced roads for five years, barring emergency works?

However, some reconstructed roads, such as those near Bukit Panjang MRT station, are being dug up again in less than three years.

Extensive coordination is necessary between the Land Transport Authority and other agencies.

They shouldreduce the frequency of excavations, as well as shorten the duration of such road works.

Loong Chik Tong