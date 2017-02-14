Be flexible in allowing use of SkillsFuture credits

I read the report "Govt funded nearly 1m training places" (Feb 6) with interest.

I am currently enrolled with the University of London for its correspondence Master of Law course, while working full time.

Though this course is relevant to my area of work and is a way of upgrading my skills, I was informed by SkillsFuture that it is not recognised as one of the allowed courses for me to claim my SkillsFuture Credit.

My colleague is also upgrading his work skills by pursuing a qualification in Japanese language with Ikoma Language School, one of the largest Japanese language schools in Singapore.

He, too, is not allowed to claim this under his SkillsFuture credit.

It remains unclear what criteria is used to determine the courses allowed under the SkillsFuture programme.

If the intention is to encourage Singaporeans to upgrade their work skills, then a mindset change should also be applied to the SkillsFuture course determination.

Greater flexibility should be demonstrated in prioritising those who are genuinely seeking to learn and upgrade their skills.

The current requirements appear very restrictive on one's choice of training providers and courses, and one has no control over the training provider's decision to register.

It is well and good to offer courses as diverse as coding and pastry-making under the SkillsFuture programme, but it is puzzling when other courses and course providers of similar or higher merit are rejected.

Shawn Tan Shen-wa