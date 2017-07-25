Ban on nuts will open a Pandora's box

While Mrs Jaya Mohideen is not wrong to point out that an anaphylactic reaction can be a life-or-death matter (Allergies can be life-or-death matter; July 24), unfortunately she missed the spirit of Dr Yik Keng Yeong's letter (No need to be draconian over allergen sensitivity; July 22).

If we start banning items due to the specific conditions of a minute minority, there will be no end to the list of items to be banned.

Should a pious person who finds mini skirts morally offensive start pushing for a ban on such skirts? After all, this is perceived as an assault on his or her moral and religious senses.

Mrs Jaya calls for inclusiveness. But does this mean we should all curtail our activities to the base denominator all the time?

If it is essential for a person at risk of an anaphylactic reaction to travel, then he should take the necessary measures - including making specific requests to the airline.

Banning nuts outright on all flights, whether there is a person with such a condition onboard or not, is going to open up a Pandora's box, and the enjoyment of the majority will have to be reset to the lowest common denominator of tolerance.

Peh Chwee Hoe