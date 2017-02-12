Ban has not stopped smoking in public places

I agree that much more needs to be done to control the cost of and damage from smoking ("Great cost and damage from smoking" by Dr Quek Koh Choon; Feb 3).

Parliament has enacted strict laws against smoking in public places and sales of cigarettes. Unfortunately, without more effective policing and enforcement, the Act that prohibits smoking in certain places is useless.

Smokers continue to smoke in public toilets or corridors, and no one is doing anything about it. Non-smokers are exposed to second-hand smoke and have no recourse.

At best, the building security can persuade them to go away. But in most instances, the smokers will ignore them.

Recently, I called the National Environment Agency's attention to people smoking outside Bras Basah MRT station.

The smokers' corner was then moved to a nearby pedestrian crossing. Anyone waiting to cross the road is exposed to second-hand smoke.

Building security officers should be empowered to book offenders.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan