Award-winning inmates an inspiration for all

The 145 young people in jail who received National Youth Achievement Awards are truly an inspiration for all of us (Record 145 inmates win youth achievement awards; April 28).

Imprisonment is a painful ordeal. It represents lost opportunities and time away from loved ones.

Yet, these inmates were not discouraged.

All this would not have been possible without the dedication and devotion of the staff of Changi Women's Prison and Tanah Merah Prison.

In addition to assisting the young people with their daily challenges, the staff worked hard to support them in the programme.

The award is proof not only of their hard work but also the effectiveness of the current approach.

Colin Tan Heng Yeow