I read with interest the National Environment Agency's letter "Measures taken to moderate hawker stall rentals: NEA" (Jan 25).

The example of a bid of $10,000 for a cooked food stall that was later not taken up still means that the stall went to the highest bidder.

Is this wise, and in the best interests of containing hawker food prices?

It is time for the NEA to review and tweak the system such that lower bids have a better chance of getting a stall.

Gan Kok Tiong