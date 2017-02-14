Assure motorists that trees along roads are safe

Singapore has, of late, been experiencing strong winds which could potentially uproot more trees and cause more death and destruction, like in the Botanic Gardens ("A sound like thunder, then tree crashes"; Feb 12).

I notice that there are places where huge tree branches overhang the road, posing a danger to motorists.

The trees at the junction of Upper East Coast Road and Bedok South Avenue 1 is one example. Cars stop under the huge tree branches when the traffic light turns red.

I hope the National Parks Board can assure motorists using such roads and traffic junctions that the trees are being checked regularly to prevent any serious incidents from happening.

Goh Geok Huat