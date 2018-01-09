Asean could become China-India bridge

The two-day Asean-India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conference held in Singapore is important and aids our understanding of the continental power (Many areas of collaboration for India and Asean; Jan 7).

For a country which, together with China, makes up 40 per cent of the world's population, and likely 60 per cent of its brainpower, India is a factor which cannot be ignored by Asean.

To put things in a wider context, in the second half of this century, the Sino-Indian relationship may become as important as the Sino-US one.

Lying astride the trading routes between China and India, we in South-east Asia can tune in to India and China quite easily, and in that way, Asean could even be the bridge between China and India.

On a more personal level, I notice that there are very few tours to India, both here and in Asean countries.

I appeal to the tourism bodies in India and Asean to look into this and promote India as a tourist destination.

I am sure India has no dearth of great attractions, in addition to good food.

Wong Horng Ginn