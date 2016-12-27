Any type of vehicle can be used as a terror weapon

While it is important to do what we can to prevent terror attacks in Singapore, I disagree with the suggestion to disallow heavy vehicles from travelling in Orchard Road ("Ban heavy vehicles from Orchard Road?" by Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan; Dec 24).

In the hands of a terrorist, any vehicle - not just a heavy vehicle - can be used as a weapon to cause death and destruction.

Does this then mean we should ban all types of vehicles from Orchard Road?

A more sensible approach is to get people to be more vigilant and report any suspicious person or activity to the authorities.

Ace Kindredzen Cheong