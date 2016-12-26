Any Pioneer Generation benefits for inpatient care at public hospitals?

The Pioneer Generation (PG) Package offers a slew of healthcare benefits to our pioneers.

These include subsidies for outpatient care at clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme as well as specialist outpatient clinics.

PG benefits for outpatient treatments are also available at polyclinics, public hospitals and national speciality centres.

However, nowhere is it stated that PG benefits are available for inpatient treatments at public hospitals.

For the benefit of our pioneers and their families, could the authorities clarify the amount of subsidies for inpatient treatments, where available?

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan