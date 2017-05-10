An amazing act of courage

American poet Maya Angelou had said: "Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practise any other virtue consistently."

She also said: "It is good to remember that in crises... human beings forget for a while their ignorance, their biases, their prejudices. For a little while, neighbours help neighbours and strangers help strangers."

These quotes very aptly describe Ms Silvia Hajas and her actions at East Coast Park on Monday (Housewife saves 3 boys from drowning; May 9).

She left her daughter by the beach and risked her life by jumping into the sea to save three boys whom she did not know.

How amazing is that?

Not everyone can react the way this brave woman did, but every one of us can surely run to the aid of others in distress and help them to the best of our ability.

A. Kannan