Allergies the responsibility of patients

During a recent trip I made to Perth, I encountered a group of travellers comprising three families with children - 16 people in total.

They brought many packets of groundnuts with them from home and were eating them throughout the journey.

If airlines are required to stop providing nuts, they would also have to stop passengers from bringing their own nuts into the cabin (Serving of nuts on SIA flights being reviewed; July 20).

I am allergic to dust. Each time before I travel, I would see my doctor for the necessary medication, take them three days before my departure and increase the dosage just before I board the plane.

Eventually, it is the patient's own responsibility to take care of his or her own health, allergies included, and not the airline's.

Francis Zhan Jun Shun