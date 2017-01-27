Adhere to the law for a peaceful Thaipusam

I am happy that more music points will be allowed at the Thaipusam celebrations this year ("More music points on Thaipusam route"; Jan 24).

The authorities have, indeed, taken public feedback very seriously.

In Singapore, thousands of Hindu devotees, tourists and local residents from all walks of life are attracted to the festival and procession.

Participants must adhere to the law and work closely with the authorities to ensure that Thaipusam takes place in a peaceful manner that protects those involved in the festival.

V. Balu