Address all concerns before making iris scanning compulsory

I am not convinced that the legitimate concerns about iris imaging have been adequately addressed ("ICA to start collecting iris images next month"; Dec 29, 2016).

I find iris imaging to be a more invasive process than fingerprint imaging. Some users have also reported discomfort in the process.

There have also been questions about the safekeeping and protection of iris images.

Since iris imaging does not enhance the security interests of this country far more significantly than fingerprint scanning, Singaporeans should be given the option of deciding whether they prefer fingerprint scanning, iris imaging or both.

Dharmendra Yadav