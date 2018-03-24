Add second escalator at older MRT stations

Some of the older MRT stations in Singapore, built in the 80s, have only one escalator and a long flight of stairs beside it. Some examples are Raffles Place MRT station's Exit I, going down from AIA Tower, Exit F and Exit J.

Elderly people and wheelchair-users, are just some of the commuters who have a hard time going down these long flight of stairs.

It would be useful if the authorities could build another escalator to ease the lives of these commuters who face great difficulty using the stairs.

Tan Yong Chuan