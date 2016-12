There is an increasing trend of smokers lighting up while walking or cycling at outdoor footpaths and walkways, especially now with the cooler weather.

Non-smoking pedestrians often have no choice but to endure the smoke as it is not possible to avoid using the footpaths.

This will increase health risks from breathing in second-hand smoke.

I urge the authorities to look into the matter. Perhaps it is time to make Singapore a smoke-free environment.

Pang Kek Woo