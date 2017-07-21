A tardy GP is not going to get patients

I disagree with Mr Francis Cheng's views on my general practitioner (GP) colleagues in his letter (Clinics have heavy patient load because of tardy docs; July 14).

Singapore is not like our Western counterparts where GP clinics are few and far between.

We are living in a densely populated city and one can easily find five to 10 clinics in one small neighbourhood, and competition is always keen. Some clinics are doing well while others are not.

Patients are free to choose their doctor. I do not believe a tardy GP who keeps his patients waiting will attract a large number of patients. Singaporeans are not stupid. Patients would rather visit a less busy clinic than see a locum doctor employed by a busy clinic.

Gervis Chua Teo Ngee (Dr)