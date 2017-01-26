$2 hongbao? No less a blessing

I share the same sentiments as Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi ("Keep the original spirit of hongbao giving in mind"; Jan 25).

On a recent TV variety programme, a guest expressed surprise that she received $2 hongbao last year, suggesting it was too little by "today's standards".

The younger generation must be taught that whatever the amount in a hongbao, the gift is a blessing from their elders.

When I was younger, my mother could not afford cash and gave out red packets with two chocolate coins in them. The children were happy receiving her love and blessings in those hongbao.

Chua Chor Luan (Madam)