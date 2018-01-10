Young offenders need realistic guidance, help

Rendering realistic help plays as big a part as education does in enabling young offenders to follow the straight and narrow (Help young offenders with education, by Mr Cheng Choon Fei; Jan 6).

One of my former students was sentenced to the Reformative Training Centre for 18 months during his teens.

When I found out about it, I visited him and corresponded with him.

I encouraged him to study so he could get some qualifications and pursue further studies, if he was interested. He did well in his N-level exams at Prison School. By the time he was released, he was ready to pursue the O levels.

He had to look for a private school for this. I approached fellow colleagues who could help and was heartened that the teachers and school leaders I asked were willing to assist.

Our efforts were well rewarded. My former student crossed the O-level hurdle and continued his studies at a polytechnic. His life has been smooth flowing since then.

My experience shows that besides encouragement, rendering realistic help is important.

My student's family gave him a great deal of support, but there were things they were unsure of. That was where I stepped in.

It may seem like I was spoon-feeding him, but that was what was needed to help him "stand up" strongly in that period.

He is now living a fruitful life, and I am proud of him.

Colin Ting Fook Mun