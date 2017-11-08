WP's strength is in connection to the people

I read with mixed feelings about Mr Low Thia Khiang's decision to step down from his party's top post (Younger leaders ready to drive WP forward: Low; Nov 4).

As an experienced politician at just 61 years of age, Mr Low can still contribute actively to the Workers' Party cause for at least another term.

But, as the party has managed to put in place a cohesive team of young, capable leaders, his desire to take the back seat is the appropriate move in the right direction.

As an opposition MP, Mr Low has made significant contributions by speaking his mind about issues of importance to the public, not least in Parliament where government policies are hotly debated.

Mr Low succeeded in winning the Hougang seat in 1991 after having lost his first election bid as a WP candidate in Tiong Bahru GRC in 1988.

On most Sundays, I see Mr Low and other party leaders making much effort to meet the people at hawker centres and wet markets. This is done even between elections.

Had he gone into hibernation after falling short, he would not have gained the support base he has enjoyed over the years.

Such a sense of connectedness must be an on-going act, and not just when elections are near. This has proven to be one of the WP's strengths.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng