Workers show no pride in their work

The falsification of records in SMRT's maintenance points to a deep-rooted problem - that these workers do not care about their work or organisation.

Blaming the entire chain of command and cutting bonuses of workers will not solve the problem. And having a fail-safe audit team to plug the gaps will only treat the symptoms.

The root of the problem is the mindset and attitude of its workers.

Only workers with pride in what they are doing will exhibit great care and responsibility in their area of work.

In this aspect, we have much to learn from the Japanese.

Perhaps SMRT's workers' physical and mental well-being need to be taken care of.

Seah Yam Meng