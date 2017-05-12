Work with cruise ships to boost F1 buzz

Far from having reached the finishing line, the Singapore Grand Prix still has the power to go on if we make bold changes (S'pore Grand Prix has reached the finishing line, by Mr Joseph Hooi Liang Kee; May 8).

Perhaps, rather than confining the event to the present site, an extension can be made to cover the cruise centre at Marina South, or it could move over totally.

There can be collaborations with cruise ship owners to charter special Formula One tours during that time of the year. Exclusive F1 ticket holders can have the choice of watching the race from aboard the ship or going down to the road to watch it at close proximity.

The ship will have the words "Singapore Grand Prix" emblazoned on it to serve as a distinctive advertisement all the way to Singapore from its point of origin.

To fan the frenzy, a fleet of racing cars with their attendant racers can go on board the ship after the prize- giving ceremony. The racing teams can also go onboard to celebrate, with fireworks being set off over there instead of at the present site.

Parties by well-renowned singers can be held there, so there is no need to pitch tents at the Padang. Wet weather will also no longer be a problem.

To induce more Singaporeans to attend, the event should coincide with the school holidays or with the year-end light-up, as that is when locals feel the festive mood and will be attracted to do something they have never done before.

In a world when protectionism is in vogue, we must not waste an opportunity to boost business when we can.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip