Wild boar situation out of control in Pasir Ris

I am very concerned about the wild boar situation in Pasir Ris.

Many sightings have been reported along Pasir Ris Farmway in the past. Now, the number of sightings has gone up and the animals are encroaching into other areas.

I jog daily, and spotting them is almost guaranteed once the sun sets.

Last week, I saw a herd of six wild boars crossing Pasir Ris Heights in the direction of Kidz Meadow Kindergarten.

It is also not uncommon to see big herds of at least 10 wild boars roaming and grazing very close to the walking/cycling path along Pasir Ris Drive 3.

On Jan 8, five of them blocked the path completely.

I had to cross over to the other side of the road to continue my run. Cyclists also had to dismount and push their bicycles on the grass, being careful not to alert the herd and risk an attack.

Something is drawing the wild boars out of the forested areas every night. This is a dangerous situation, especially since the sightings have taken place quite near schools, condominiums, housing estates and playgrounds.

While I certainly do not want the animals to be harmed, they need to be contained to their natural habitat.

The Agri-food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) has said that it is conducting control operations on wild boars. However, it is evidently not effective and the situation seems to be out of control.

AVA officers need to visit the area in the evening, when the wild boars come out, and come up with more effective measures as soon as possible.

Tricia Kat (Ms)