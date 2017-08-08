Why weren't stun guns used to immobilise suspect?

The three policemen in the recent Ang Mo Kio incident should be commended for subduing the suspect without hurting him, although they suffered injuries themselves (Man who scuffled with policemen charged with assault; Aug 6).

The two members of the public who helped the police should also be commended for their public spiritedness.

However, I wonder why the officers did not use their Taser stun guns to immobilise the suspect.

Also, perhaps there is a need to review police training, with a view to upgrading officers' skills in unarmed combat.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan

