Why the need for approval to enrol in private schools?

I can empathise with Ms Jaspreet Kaur's frustration over the Ministry of Education's (MOE's) delay in approving her son's enrolment in a private school for a preparatory O-level course (MOE taking long time to 'approve' enrolment for private school; Jan 18).

Last December, I withdrew my daughter from her secondary school and enrolled her in an O-level preparatory course at a private education institution (PEI).

The PEI submitted all the required documents to MOE before Christmas, but has yet to receive approval.

When I requested an update last week, the school's administrators told me that they have yet to receive approval for any of the applications they submitted for course commencement in 2018.

My daughter is being tutored to ensure she does not fall behind while we continue to wait.

I am puzzled as to why MOE has to approve applications to private schools.

One would think that the ministry would welcome the effort made by private candidates to prepare adequately for national examinations with the help of preparatory courses.

Jean Wee (Mrs)