Why the different inspection practices at checkpoints?

After spending a day in Johor Baru on Sunday, my husband and I arrived at the Tuas Checkpoint and passed through immigration.

After our fingerprints were scanned, we proceeded to queue to have our bags inspected.

When it was our turn, we placed our belts and mobile phones on a tray, then put the tray and our bags on the conveyer belt for screening.

A Certis Cisco officer suddenly threw our belts onto the conveyer belt and ordered us to put our mobile phones into our bags, without any explanation.

As we did not want to hold back the crowd behind us, we just followed the instructions and cleared the inspection.

I find that inspection methods are carried out differently at the various checkpoints.

At the Woodlands Checkpoint, we put our mobile phones on a tray, then place the tray and our bags onto the conveyor belt. We do not have to remove our belts.

At the Woodlands train checkpoint, we have to put our belts and mobile phones onto the tray.

At Changi Airport, we have to put our phones, electronic devices, belts and jackets onto the tray.

At the Tuas Checkpoint, it seems we keep our phones in our bags and do not put anything onto the tray.

Why are there different practices at the various checkpoints?

Loh Cheng Wai (Ms)