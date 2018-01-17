Why target only Singaporeans?

With about 1.6 million non-residents and 0.5 million permanent residents living on this little island, not all irresponsible acts are necessarily committed by the locals.

I have witnessed Singaporeans, expatriates and foreign workers speeding on their personal mobility devices, or discarding shared bicycles in the middle of pathways or on flower beds.

My point is if we target only one group and ignore the others, we may be sending the wrong message that only Singaporeans are at fault and the rest are exempted from practising good social habits.

Singaporeans and non-Singaporeans all need to do their part to respect the common spaces they jointly share.

Madam Koh Swee Keow