Why send personal data to disputing party?

I recently sought the help of the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) in a dispute with a merchant.

Because there was no receipt, the officer from Case advised me to lodge a police report and submit it as a supporting document to facilitate Case in approaching the merchant for a resolution.

I was later sent a copy of the "vendor letter", which was delivered to the merchant along with the police report.

I was surprised to see that the entire police report, including data such as my full home address, was sent to the merchant.

If I had a receipt, I would not have needed to submit a police report, and my home address would not have been revealed.

Hence, was it necessary for Case to have sent data like my address to the other party in the dispute?

Wouldn't doing so potentially open an avenue for sabotage or future vengeance?

If it was necessary for the police report to be presented in its entirety, couldn't certain data have been redacted first?

Tan Kar Quan