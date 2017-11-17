Why is the signalling issue not settled?

No one doubts that running a complicated network of trains in a crowded city is a daunting task.

Many linkages are needed to make it work well and commuters know that.

While they rant every time there is a breakdown or stoppage, their unhappiness does not have to do only with these incidents. Many are irked by the attitude of both management and the authorities of pointing fingers and playing the blame game.

Where is the sense of responsibility and accountability? Where is the attitude of "the buck stops with me" ?

SMRT is really in a sad state of affairs and that is a crying shame for Singapore.

In my view, the transport system here is still world-class. Most of the time, the wheels are spinning and we all arrive safely and on time.

We are indeed grateful for such conveniences and amenities.

There have been too many incidents concerning SMRT. But one persistent one is the signalling issue.

Why is it taking months to resolve the problem? Who is responsible for the software?

What Singaporeans want are clear, non-fuddled answers and sincere steps at resolution.

No more excuses. No more blaming. We want clear accountability and practical solutions.

Sonny Yuen