Why checkpoints may have different inspection practices

We thank Ms Loh Cheng Wai for her feedback ("Why the different inspection practices at checkpoints?"; Dec 22).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) works with the relevant agencies and security service providers operating at the various checkpoints to ensure that dangerous or undesirable items are not brought into the country .

Security checks at our checkpoints are calibrated based on various factors, including the prevailing security threats, travellers' movement patterns and assessment by the officers conducting the checks.

These factors may differ across the air, land and sea checkpoints.

We seek travellers' understanding and cooperation when using the checkpoints.

Serene Wong (Ms)

Head, Public and Internal Communications

Corporate Communications Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority