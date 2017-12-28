Why ask for another referral letter for rescheduled appointment?

I had an appointment to see a heart specialist at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital through a polyclinic referral made in August.

The hospital gave me an appointment on Dec 19.

However, on that day, I was not feeling well and could not make it.

I called the hospital to reschedule my appointment, and was informed that the new date would be in March next year.

The hospital also told me to go back to the polyclinic to get another referral letter, as the present one is valid for only six months from August.

As my case was already referred to the hospital by the polyclinic, why is it necessary for me to get another referral letter for a rescheduled appointment?

The new appointment, which has been scheduled for three months from the one in December, was given by the hospital and not chosen by me.

Why is the hospital treating my appointment as a new case and insisting on a new referral letter?

Florence Bosito (Ms)