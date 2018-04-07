Why are medicines cheaper in JB?

There is an area the Ministry of Health (MOH) needs to review to control escalating medical costs: the price of medicines in Singapore.

Many people here are aware that the cost of prescription drugs is 40 per cent to 50 per cent cheaper across the Causeway.

Many, including me, therefore go to Johor Baru to make our purchases.

I am not sure how this big price difference is possible. Could this be due to our high business operating costs?

Even a prescription drug produced by a pharmaceutical company in Singapore is cheaper in Johor Baru.

Would MOH be able to look into the reasons for this?

Teo Miang How