Why accept the use of poison?

It is frustrating that even in today's First World Singapore, our answer to daily "irritations" such as pigeons is to kill them (Stop use of poison to cull pigeons; Nov 27).

Why has the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals remained quiet on the issue?

Why is the use of poisons so acceptable?

Even in the food we eat, it is not uncommon to find pesticide and additives used. Organic food remains more expensive.

Perhaps Singapore should start to subsidise organic food and encourage its consumption, and tax foods that contain potentially harmful additives.

Cheng Wai Meng