What travel agents must do

The Singapore Tourism Board requires all travel agents to act in a responsible and professional manner, including providing accurate information to consumers ("Ensure tour agencies take the high road in service" by Mr Pang Kek Woo; Dec 15).

Travel agents who have accepted bookings for a tour are to inform consumers of material changes to their itineraries as soon as possible, and give their clients a choice of accepting the changes or cancelling the booking.

Consumers must also play their part to clarify inclusions and exclusions to their travel packages and put in writing any verbal agreements with the travel agent to minimise ambiguities.

Consumers with feedback on travel agents can contact us at feedback@stb.gov.sg

Ong Ling Lee (Ms)

Director

Travel Agents and Tourist Guides

Singapore Tourism Board