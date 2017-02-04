Weekly bus occupancy numbers will help LTA and public

The business model where the Government takes care of the financial responsibilities of operating the public transport services is one that I support.

This allows the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to run the train and bus services without having to worry about the bottom line for each individual service.

However, it will have to face the challenge of managing public expectations and perceptions.

If the services are crowded, the public will expect more trains and buses to run. If the services are not well-utilised, the LTA might be tempted to reduce the frequency, but the public might complain about longer waiting times.

The LTA could help the public and itself by monitoring and publishing the weekly occupancy of each bus service.

If the public is aware of the actual occupancy numbers, they will better understand the need to increase or reduce the capacity for each service.

This data will also be useful for the LTA to change the capacity to meet the changing demand.

I hope that the LTA will consider doing this.

Tan Kin Lian