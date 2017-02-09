We need to honour more heroes and heroic acts

To unite our country and strengthen our culture, we need to honour more heroes and more heroic acts ("They overcame the odds as a family to create history for Singapore"; Feb 7).

Heroes inspire and show us that we can achieve far more than we ever dreamed about or imagined.

We model ourselves after heroes.

We admire their stand against the tide of their times.

In sharing their stories, we can also be inspired to rise, overcome challenges and claim a higher and more worthwhile place in life.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)

