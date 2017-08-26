We decide on how to use technology wisely

In her letter (Don't rush blindly to embrace technology; Aug 24), Ms Wendy Yuen Woon Yoke raised the question of whether technology is a blessing or a curse.

Technology can be a double-edged sword. Things can advance so quickly that the law may not have caught up. But technology is here to stay, and how we use it will determine the outcome.

Technology can also bring health issues like vision and hearing problems, obesity, stress and insomnia.

The purpose of technology should be the advancement of civilisation.

Technology should help us accomplish tasks faster and with less effort and greater accuracy.

But advancement sometimes comes at a cost - the loss of the human touch.

We should guard against this.

We should not neglect to exchange pleasantries and share views face to face. We should not bury our heads in our mobile devices, oblivious to those around us.

Heng Cho Choon

