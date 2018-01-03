Warning beeps on buses are a good feature

Published
33 min ago

Mr Moiz Tyebally (Cut down on announcements at MRT stations and in trains too; Dec 28, 2017) and Ms Liu I-Chun (Lower noise level in buses; Jan1) complained about noise in public transportation, such as the safety warning beeps of door closures in buses.

These beeping sounds help people with hearing difficulties and is a good feature.

Accidents have been known to happen.

People have kept quiet about the beeping sounds because they understand that it helps those with hearing difficulties in a noisy environment.

Wong Choy Siong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 03, 2018, with the headline 'Warning beeps on buses are a good feature'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals