Video medical consultation shows promise in improving delivery of care

That video medical consultation services may not be suitable for everyone is correct, as pointed out by Mr Gabriel Cheng Kian Tiong (Many issues with medical consultations via video; April 17) and Dr Desmond Wai (Video medical consultations not for everyone; April 20) .

Smart Health Video Consultation (SHVC) was introduced in November last year. In implementing new healthcare technology initiatives, patient safety is the foremost consideration.

For now, we are confining the application of SHVC to selected healthcare services, generally for known patients whose conditions are more stable. Clinicians would assess each patient's suitability before offering the option.

In the event of technical disruption, appointments are rescheduled through alternative communication channels with patients.

Cyber security measures have been implemented in accordance to industry practices.

While video recordings are not mandated, doctors are required to keep quality clinical notes of their patient encounters, regardless of whether the consultation was face-to-face or via SHVC.

So far, SHVC has shown promise in bringing about greater convenience for selected patients and their caregivers. We will continue to monitor and improve the use of SHVC.

Low Cheng Ooi (A/Prof)

Chief Clinical Informatics Officer

Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS)