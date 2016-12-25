Various ways to manage stress, anger

The number of road rage incidents in Singapore - 75 last year, 69 in 2014 and 90 in 2013 - is cause for concern ("Why are we so angry on the road?"; Dec 18).

It is important to bear in mind that when people are unable to manage their anger on the roads, it may spill over into their homes, resulting in destructive relationships.

Many people are bound to lose their cool at some point in time, especially in such a fast-paced society.

Bosses and supervisors have a role to play in ensuring that their staff are not overwhelmed by work stress, and should encourage employees to approach them or human resource staff when they are unable to cope.

It would be useful for companies to incorporate meditation sessions into their healthy lifestyle programmes.

Meditation is an excellent way to calm the mind and body. Breathing techniques can also help to relieve some of the stress.

Community centres should organise such programmes to reach out to those who are not able to attend such sessions at the workplace.

Time management is vital, for when we are late for anything, there is a tendency to lose our cool.

Drivers should listen to soothing music, such as jazz or classical tunes, to calm themselves, rather than loud or aggressive music.

Raymond Anthony Fernando