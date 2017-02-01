Use social media to help save lives

It is a pity that no one reached out to help 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis or direct her to a professional for help before she committed suicide ("Video of 12-year-old girl's suicide goes viral online and US police say they are powerless to stop it"; ST Online, Jan 13).

Her postings on social media detailed the emotional turmoil that she had been going through.

We can learn from this situation.

Most of today's young people are on social media. Their postings can provide others with an insight to their feelings, emotions and how they perceive the world.

Certain messages and comments are a cry for help and a question if anyone cares. By paying attention to these postings, we can reach out to distressed individuals and perhaps help save a life.

Jacelyn Chia Yee Fang, 20,

Polytechnic Year 3 student