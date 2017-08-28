Use of bollards a good move but has drawbacks

Installing more bollards as a security measure against terror attacks is wise (Bollard use on the rise as security is tightened; Aug 21).

But bollards have their drawbacks.

First, bollards could mar the aesthetics or appeal of a place.

Perhaps the authorities should relook the design so that they do not stand out so much.

The presence of bollards could also create a false sense of security among people.

Bollards are effective against vehicle attacks, but they may not deter extremists on foot.

The authorities must ensure that there are other security measures in place during public events.

More importantly, anti-terrorism features, not limited to bollards, should be incorporated into the design of infrastructure in the future.

Vigilance and awareness continue to be key components in the fight against terrorism.

Colin Tan Heng Yeow