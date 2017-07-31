Use more meaningful measures in evaluating the MRT

It is easy to hit and exceed benchmarks if one increases the denominator in averages or changes the benchmark (Khaw raises bar on MRT reliability; July 28).

Since 2015, more trains have been added to the MRT system, and the East-West Line has been extended to include Tuas, so the denominator used in calculating averages has increased.

We also used to benchmark ourselves against Hong Kong, but now it seems we are comparing ourselves with Taipei.

Why not compete against Japan, whose train system is more extensive, on time and reliable?

A measure using the mean kilometres travelled between failures is meaningless to commuters, as it is the number of failures and delays per week or per month that matters.

Tan Shao Yi