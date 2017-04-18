Use GPS devices to track lost children

Being a parent, I can empathise with parents whose children, especially those with special needs, go missing (Special needs kids go missing in the blink of an eye; April 16).

The fact that a special-needs teenager went missing for 10 days without being found is proof that one cannot rely on members of the public to be proactive and act.

Mostly, the public is not sure how to react when they come across a lone special-needs person.

So, they would tend to not approach the person to offer help.

But parents could do more for their children.

In addition to carrying notes or identification cards, special-needs children could also wear a Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) device in the form of a card or bracelet.

The GPS device may assist their families in tracking them if they go missing.

Annie Ng Lee Hoon (Ms)