Urgent need to grow counselling services in S'pore

The Tsao Foundation's call to formalise and regulate counselling as one of Singapore's mental health initiatives has my full support ("Psycho-emotional wellness a key part of healthcare"; Jan 16).

Counselling is all about managing mental health.

Given the stresses and disorders that people are facing in a fast-paced society like Singapore, more people need counselling services.

Counsellors are already present in prisons, schools, family service centres and even private companies.

This profession is clearly important. So why are we slow to formalise and endorse it?

While we drag our feet, fewer people are getting the necessary attention to help them cope with life's stressors.

Something needs to be done urgently to formalise, regulate and generate more counsellors and counselling services here.

Rangithamalar Kandasamy (Mrs)