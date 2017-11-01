Although the water supply in Singapore was not affected by the disruption in Johor (Local water production up after issue in Johor River; Oct 30), this incident raises the grave issue of the risks of relying on an external supply and the urgent need to be self-sufficient in water.

The nagging question on everyone's mind is: If supply from Johor is totally cut off one day, can Singapore still remain unaffected?

Since water supply is an existential issue, isn't it time that Singapore strove to be self-sufficient and free itself from the unpredictability of an external supply?

Given the resources of the Government and the fact that we are surrounded by seawater, I do not see why more desalination plants should not be built to plug this gap.

If a country like Israel can do so successfully and become self-sufficient, I do not see why we can't.

Seah Yam Meng