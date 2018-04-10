Upgrade skills to reimagine S'pore for the future

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's call for design thinking in the reimagining of Singapore for the next 50 years or more is timely (Time to reimagine and rebuild Singapore: PM Lee; April 6), considering that in a few years' time, a new team of leaders will take over from him and guide Singapore in the next phase to 2065.

His call to reimagine and rebuild further reminds me of our past push to build Marina Bay Sands.

This creative project has transformed Singapore into a modern new metropolis and a centre of attraction.

As a small country, we have to do what is necessary to ensure our survival for the next 50 years and beyond.

We have to heed the Prime Minister's call to learn more, do more, and achieve more.

We must keep in mind that, in today's digital world, people all over the world can have the same skills as we do.

We have to leverage science and technology, as well as make use of the SkillsFuture scheme, to develop new skills so we can reimagine Singapore better.

Anthony Goh Tee Kow