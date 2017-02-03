Upgrade flooring of void decks too

Setting aside more funds for service and conservancy is a very wise move by the Government, in view of our ageing Housing Board blocks, and I agree fully with Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi that the roles of the HDB and the town councils should be more clearly defined ("Define HDB, town council roles more clearly"; Forum Online, Jan 31).

Although lift replacement is currently the main focus, another area to look at is the flooring of HDB void decks.

In many blocks, the void decks look run-down, with hairline cracks and ugly stains.

It is the most neglected area of the block as it is not included in any upgrading programme or estate renewal exercise done by the HDB or the town councils.

Upgrading the flooring of void decks would make a significant difference to the aesthetics and ambience of the HDB blocks.

It could draw more residents out of their homes to mingle and interact in the void deck with their neighbours, leading to a more neighbourly and vibrant community.

Gan Kok Tiong